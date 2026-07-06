PM Modi's visit to Indonesia sparks excitement among the Indian diaspora and business community. The trip focuses on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with leaders exploring collaborations in healthcare, IT, and agriculture.

Excitement Builds for PM's Strategic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Indonesia has generated significant excitement among the Indian diaspora and business leaders, highlighting the deeply rooted cultural ties and growing economic cooperation between the two nations.

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The PM will arrive in Indonesia today for a three-day official visit. The visit, scheduled from July 6 to 8, marks the Prime Minister's first bilateral trip to the country since relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018. The visit to Indonesia forms part of a wider three-nation tour by the PM that also includes Australia and New Zealand.

Business Community Eager for Collaboration

Members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia, speaking to ANI, expressed immense enthusiasm about welcoming the Indian Prime Minister. Vinod Srinivasan, CEO of Jayata Consulting and Honorary Secretary of the India-Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, noted that the business community is actively exploring fresh collaborations focused on upskilling, talent, and technology.

"In terms of our business relationship there's a lot of collaboration opportunities that we are looking at specifically in the healthcare, agriculture and IT sector," Srinivasan stated. "So we see a lot of opportunities in the way India has evolved over a period of time both in terms of technology and the way people are very conscious about sustainability. So Indonesia is also embarking on that journey."

Srinivasan also described a palpable energy within the local community ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. "There's a lot of energy around, because the moment this was announced, a lot of my fellow friends from Indonesia started asking me how they can be part of this," Srinivasan said. "They would like to register, see him, because, you know, Modi has been a global face, and everybody has heard him and everybody knows the kind of change that he has brought in our country."

Strengthened Ground-Level Connections

Industrial leaders operating in the region for decades also noted that the ground-level connection between the two nations has strengthened significantly over the years. Shailendra Halbe, APAC Head of Kirloskar Oil Engines, noted that the cultural amalgamation has been excellent. He stated that Indonesian businesses are very eager to engage with Indian firms across multiple sectors, including power generation, agriculture, and data centers.

"We are also excited to receive Modi ji here. The energy around is amazing now," Halbe said. "We are preparing ourselves for the event tomorrow, which is a community event for Modi ji where we expect President Prabowo also to join and everybody is really very excited."

Addressing the broader economic environment, Halbe noted that despite global pressures, the Southeast Asian nation remains fundamentally strong. "Of course, the turmoil in the Middle Eastern area currently has had its impact on the business relationship, business scenario in Indonesia," Halbe said. "But Indonesia itself is a self-propagating economy with a large population, in fact the largest population in Southeast Asia. So they have their own strengths and they are able to handle that turmoil or ups and downs very easily."

Shared Culture and National Pride

Long-term residents and investors also reflected on the seamless cultural integration they experience daily, citing shared epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Shiv Dave, an investor who has spent 33 years in the country, stated that he has never felt like a foreigner due to the mutual respect and absence of discrimination. He expressed great pride in India's rising global stature under the current leadership.

"We are very excited to welcome Modi ji. Since Modi ji became the Prime Minister, I think the pride of the country is on a different level. Many countries are inspired by him. Indonesia is one of them," Dave said.

"So, I pray that the relationship between the two countries develops further," Dave added. "The culture here is very similar to that of India."

(ANI)