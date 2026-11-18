PM Modi's visit to the Philippines is boosting bilateral trade and tech ties. The India Business Forum aims to bring 200 Indian startups to the Philippines by March 2027 to expand opportunities across the broader ASEAN market.

PM Modi Visit Fuels India Philippines Trade and Startup Prospects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the Philippines is expected to give fresh impetus to bilateral trade, investment and technology cooperation, with the India Business Forum planning to bring more than 200 Indian startups to the country in March 2027 to explore business opportunities across the ASEAN region. Business leaders associated with the India Business Forum said the Prime Minister’s visit had generated considerable enthusiasm among the Indian and Filipino business communities, creating an opportunity to translate the growing strategic partnership into tangible commercial outcomes.

Dilip Tiwari, President of the India Business Forum, a corporate chamber of commerce working under the aegis of the Embassy of India in the Philippines, said the Prime Minister’s visit would strengthen business confidence and encourage greater engagement between companies from both countries. “The business community is equally very excited for the PM’s visit. It develops a lot of trust, first of all, when our head of state visits. And it’s a morale booster for Indians living in the Philippines also,” Tiwari told ANI.

Highlighing the economic potential of the relationship, Tiwari said bilateral trade between India and the Philippines currently stands at approximately USD 4 billion, with an ambitious target of increasing it to USD 10 billion by 2030. He said the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) could provide further impetus to commercial engagement and help businesses explore new opportunities in both markets.

As part of efforts to strengthen business-to-business cooperation, the India Business Forum is planning a mega technology summit in March 2027, bringing close to 200 startups from India to the Philippines. “We are providing them actually a landscape here to start their businesses in the Philippines. And mind it, it is free for them because we understand that startups don’t have much money to invest,” Tiwari said. He added that the initiative would provide Indian startups with a platform to showcase their innovative products and services and explore opportunities to establish businesses in the Philippines.

Hariom Khandelwal, Director of Information Technology and Innovation at the India Business Forum, said the Indian business community was enthusiastic about Prime Minister Modi’s visit, particularly after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s visit to India earlier this year, during which bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership.

Khandelwal said the growing relationship could create significant opportunities, particularly in technology and innovation, where India has considerable capabilities and the Philippines offers access to the wider ASEAN market. “India is at the forefront of technology. India is at the forefront of innovation. And the Philippines brings a wider market in the ASEAN region for those businesses to come and start operating here,” he said. He described the Philippines as a potential gateway for Indian companies seeking to expand their operations across Southeast Asia. “The Philippines can also serve as a gateway to ASEAN for these businesses, wherein they can come in, start in the Philippines and then broaden their horizon in the wider ASEAN countries,” Khandelwal added.

Aparna Veera, Board Director of the India Business Forum, said Prime Minister Modi had laid down a clear diplomatic vision for the relationship, and the priority now was to translate it into grassroots-level initiatives and measurable business outcomes. She highlighted youth exchanges, startup hackathons and interactions between entrepreneurs as important areas that could strengthen people-to-people and business-to-business engagement.

“I think our goal as IBF is to translate that vision at grassroots-level action,” Veera told ANI. She said the proposed summit would also help expose young Filipinos to India’s technological talent and create opportunities for entrepreneurs from both countries to interact and collaborate. Drawing parallels between India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and the Philippines’ own development ambitions, Veera said youth engagement and cultural exchanges could complement economic cooperation.