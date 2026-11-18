SEBI is considering restrictions on margin-funded stock purchases. Analysts at Jefferies suggest these new curbs could shift investments from less-liquid assets toward more stable, liquid stocks to comply with potential new thresholds.

Potential SEBI Margin Trading Curbs May Shift Flows to Liquid Stocks

Possible curbs on margin trading could shift purchases made with money borrowed from brokers towards more liquid stocks, Jefferies said in an equity research note. Its analysis showed that a 5 per cent threshold could restrict fresh purchases in stocks that account for nearly a quarter of India’s outstanding margin funding.

“Historical evidence indicates that caps could cause margin funds to shift from less-liquid to more-liquid stocks,” Jefferies said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter, that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was considering restrictions on fresh margin-funded purchases in a stock once outstanding margin-funded positions reach a threshold of 5 to 10 per cent of its free float, or the shares available for public trading. The thresholds were still being worked out, Reuters reported.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in Mumbai that the proposed margin trading curbs were under review and that the regulator is yet to take a decision.

Jefferies found that 11 per cent of stocks eligible for margin trading had margin-funded holdings above 5 per cent of their free float. These stocks accounted for 23 per cent of India’s outstanding margin funding. At a 10 per cent threshold, the corresponding figures fell to 2 per cent of eligible stocks and 4 per cent of outstanding funding.

India’s outstanding margin funding has nearly doubled in two years to about Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to Jefferies. The brokerage attributed the growth to tighter rules in the index options market and the expansion of margin lending by discount brokers.

SEBI had issued a consultation paper in June seeking public feedback on changes to the margin trading framework, including how brokers fund these trades and how margins are set. Jefferies said a shift in margin-funded buying to more liquid stocks could limit the impact on exchanges, which earn revenue from cash market trading, and depositories, which earn fees when shares are pledged.