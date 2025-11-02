PM Modi to inaugurate ESTIC 2025 on Nov 3 in Delhi and launch a ₹1 lakh crore RDI Scheme Fund. The fund aims to boost private sector R&D with low-interest loans over 6 years. The conclave will host 3,000+ experts and innovators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on 3rd November, Prime Minister's Office said in a release. Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore RDI Scheme Fund

In a major boost to the R&D ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister will launch the ₹1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund. The scheme aims to promote a private sector-driven research and development ecosystem in the country. "The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore over 6 years, with Rs 20,000 crore allocated for FY 2025-26, funded from the Consolidated Fund of India. It offers long-term low or zero-interest loans, equity investments, and contributions to Deep-Tech Fund of Funds. Grants and short-term loans are not provided under this scheme," according to a Ministry of Science and Technology statement dated July 31, 2025.

About ESTIC 2025

ESTIC 2025 will be held from November 3 to 5, 2025. The conclave will bring together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers. Deliberations will focus on 11 key thematic areas, including Advanced Materials & Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Manufacturing, Blue Economy, Digital Communications, Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing, Emerging Agriculture Technologies, Energy, Environment and Climate, Health and Medical Technologies, Quantum Science and Technology, and Space Technologies.

"ESTIC 2025 will feature talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations and technology showcases, providing a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry and young innovators to strengthen India's science and technology ecosystem," PMO said in the statement. (ANI)