PM Narendra Modi tested 'Sarvam Kaze', an indigenous AI-powered wearable device at the AI Summit. The spectacles-like gadget from Sarvam AI listens, understands, responds, and captures what users see, and will be available to purchase in May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a sleek, spectacles-like device that looks like something straight out of a movie, at the ongoing AI Summit. The gadget? 'Sarvam Kaze' -an indigenous AI-powered wearable that doesn't just sit on your face; it listens, understands, and literally sees the world through your eyes.

Sarvam AI, one of the 12 indigenous AI models being developed to address India-specific use cases, has come up with the wearable spectacles-like device - a gadget that listens, understands, responds, and captures what the users see. One can also build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform. The device called Sarvam Kaze has been designed and built here in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while officially inaugurating India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday evening wore the device during the walkthrough at the expo. The high-tech walkthrough was captured and shared on X by Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI. The photo shows the PM testing the device's real-time response capabilities as he navigated the expo floor. "The first person to try them? The Prime Minister," Kumar captioned the post This designed in India, built in India, fitted with AI from India, will be out in the market this May, the co-Founder announced in the X post. "Sarvam Kaze moves intelligence from the screen to the real world. You wear it. It listens, understands, responds, and captures what you see. And you can build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform. This is a whole new world to build for," Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI, wrote on X, unveiling the wearable device.

Sarvam AI's Other Innovations

Sarvam AI is developing large language and speech models for Indian languages to support voice interfaces, document processing, and citizen services. According to Sarvam AI, these solutions are an inflection point that will help humankind. Besides this wearable device, Sarvam AI has also unveiled 11 AI platforms or solutions over the past two weeks or so. Among them were Sarvam Akshar, that delivers state-of-the-art accuracy enabling reliable digitization of complex, real-world documents. Another innovation was Sarvam Studio, that helps creators go multilingual -- one piece of content, every corner of India. Saaras V3, a speech recognition model was unveiled recently, among a host of others.

India's National AI Strategy

At a broader level, India's AI strategy is based on the Prime Minister's vision to democratise the use of technology. It aims to address India-centric challenges and create economic and employment opportunities for all Indians. In March 2024, the Government of India launched the IndiaAI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 Cr for the development of the overall AI ecosystem in the country. In less than 24 months, India AI Mission has set up a foundation for the development of the AI ecosystem in the country. More than 38 thousand GPUs for a common compute facility have been onboarded, which are being provided to Indian start-ups and academia at an affordable rate. Twelve teams have been shortlisted for the development of indigenous foundational models or Large Language Models. Thirty applications have been approved for developing India-specific AI applications. More than 8000 undergraduate students, 5000 postgraduate students, and 500 PhD students are being supported for talent development.27 India Data and AI labs have been established, and 543 more have been identified.

India is hosting the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world. (ANI)