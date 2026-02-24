The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved the MSP for Raw Jute for 2026-27 at Rs 5,925/quintal. The PM said the move will enhance farmer incomes and promote quality. This ensures a return of 61.8% over the cost of production.

PM Modi Hails MSP Hike for Jute Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27, approved by the Union Cabinet today will not only promote higher production and better quality, but also enhance the incomes of farmers associated with this sector across the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "We are leaving no stone unturned to make life easier for our jute-growing farmer brothers and sisters. In this direction, our government has taken an important decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of raw jute. This will not only promote higher production and better quality, but also enhance the incomes of farmers associated with this sector across the country."

MSP for Raw Jute Fixed at Rs 5,925/Quintal

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27. The MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at Rs 5,925 per quintal for 2026-27 season. The government said this would ensure a return of 61.8 per cent over the all-India weighted average cost of production.

Adherence to Budget 2018-19 Principle

The announced MSP of raw jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is in line with the principle of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19.

Increase Over Previous Season

The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is an increase of Rs 275 per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2025-26.

Significant Rise in Jute MSP Since 2014-15

Government has increased MSP of Raw jute from Rs 2400 per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs 5,925 per quintal in 2026-27, registering an increase of Rs 3,525 per quintal (2.5 times).

The MSP amount paid to Jute growing farmers during the period 2014-15 to 2025-26 was Rs 1342 Crore, while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, Rs 441 Crore amount was paid. (ANI)