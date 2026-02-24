American Express and Magic Bus India Foundation are partnering to train nearly 3,000 youth in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR. The 3-year initiative focuses on digital skills like AI and Cloud, plus life skills to enhance employability in the digital economy.

American Express is supporting the Magic Bus India Foundation to equip youth with employability and digital skills through a collaborative initiative aimed at enhancing success in the digital economy.

Partnership to Empower 3,000 Youth

The three-year partnership, which launched in FY 2024-25, seeks to empower nearly 3,000 young individuals across Bengaluru and Delhi NCR with technical capabilities and life skills.

Comprehensive Skill Development

According to an American Express release, the program focuses on industry-relevant training to prepare participants for a competitive job market. In its first year, the initiative has reported training completions, job placements, and employment retention.

The curriculum includes instruction in Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and IT Fundamentals. Participants also receive training in transferable life skills such as communication, problem-solving, and digital literacy.

End-to-End Career Support

The initiative provides mentorship, interview preparation, and placement in entry-level roles within the service sector. It also offers post-placement support to foster career growth and stability.

Leadership Perspectives

Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager of American Express India, said, "At American Express, we're committed to creating pathways to economic opportunity and growth in the communities where we live and work. Through our partnership with Magic Bus India Foundation, we're helping young people gain the skills and confidence to succeed in today's rapidly evolving job market."

Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO of Magic Bus India Foundation, said, "With support from American Express, we're enabling youth from communities to develop essential digital, life, and employability skills. This initiative is transforming their confidence and ability to access meaningful careers, helping them contribute more fully to their families and communities."

A Graduate's Success Story

The program has already seen individual results, such as a Bachelor of Computer Science and Engineering graduate who utilised the Tech Fundamentals and Employability Skilling Program to transition into a professional role. "Enrolling in the Magic Bus Tech Fundamentals and Employability Skilling Program, supported by American Express, helped her build confidence and gain hands-on exposure to emerging fields such as Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence, while also developing vital professional skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. Today, she is working as an Associate Data Engineer at an IT company," the release noted. (ANI)