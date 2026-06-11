PM Modi emphasised NITI Aayog's role as a platform for states to collaborate towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. He highlighted cooperative federalism, leveraging the demographic dividend, and women-led development as key to India's growth.

Cooperative Federalism for Viksit Bharat

NITI Aayog can play an important role as a platform for collaboration, enabling States to exchange ideas and work together towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. "Cooperation, dialogue, and sharing should guide interactions among the States," PM Modi said, adding, "NITI Aayog can play an important role as a platform for collaboration, enabling States to exchange ideas and work together towards the vision of Viksit Bharat."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising the shared vision of a developed nation. He noted that the world is currently passing through a period of uncertainty and instability, yet India continues to move forward on its growth trajectory with confidence and determination. "Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India's development journey," he said. "The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi asserted.

Boosting Global Trade and MSMEs

Turning to global trade, the Prime Minister highlighted that India has signed Free Trade Agreements with many countries to create new opportunities for growth and exports. These pacts present a significant opportunity for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to prepare for global markets by adhering to international standards and enhancing competitiveness.

Harnessing Demographic Dividend

Addressing the country's population dynamics, Prime Minister Modi described India's demographic dividend as a historic opportunity that the nation cannot afford to lose. He called for the creation of the right ecosystem for the youth through quality education, demand-driven skilling, and employment opportunities.

"Creating the right ecosystem for our youth through quality education, demand-driven skilling and employment opportunities must remain a priority," PM Modi stated. "Empowered youth will be the driving force behind our journey towards Viksit Bharat," he emphasised.

Women-Led Development as a Cornerstone

The Prime Minister also identified women-led development as a cornerstone of the vision of Viksit Bharat. He observed that Nari Shakti is contributing across various domains, ranging from farming and startups to science and innovation.

"Women-led development is a cornerstone of the vision of Viksit Bharat," Prime Minister Modi highlighted, adding, "From farming and startups to science and innovation, Nari Shakti is contributing across the domains." (ANI)