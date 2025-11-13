PM Modi lauded the Union Cabinet's approval of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a Rs 25,060 crore initiative to boost 'Made in India' globally. It will enhance export competitiveness for MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday applauded the Cabinet's approval of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), saying it will help ensure that 'Made in India' resonates even louder in the world market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the EPM, a flagship initiative announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 to strengthen India's export competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors. The Mission aims to improve export competitiveness and bring together key stakeholders to build an outcome-based and effective mechanism. In a social media post PM Modi stated "Ensuring 'Made in India' resonates even louder in the world market! The Union Cabinet approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), which will improve export competitiveness, help MSMEs, first-time exporters and sectors that are labour-intensive. It brings together key stakeholders to build a mechanism that is outcome based and effective".

EPM: A Strategic Shift in Export Promotion

With a total outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31, the EPM will provide a comprehensive, flexible, and digitally driven framework for export promotion. It marks a strategic shift from multiple fragmented schemes to a single, outcome-based and adaptive mechanism that can respond swiftly to global trade challenges and the evolving needs of exporters.

The Mission is anchored in a collaborative framework involving the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, and other key stakeholders, including financial institutions, export promotion councils, commodity boards, industry associations, and state governments. The initiative is expected to enhance export performance and support India's long-term goal of becoming a leading player in global trade.

Key Sub-Schemes of EPM

As per Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Mission will operate through two integrated sub-schemes:

NIRYAT PROTSAHAN

It focuses on improving access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs through a range of instruments such as interest subvention, export factoring, collateral guarantees, credit cards for e-commerce exporters, and credit enhancement support for diversification into new markets.

NIRYAT DISHA

It focuses on non-financial enablers that enhance market readiness and competitiveness, including export quality and compliance support, assistance for international branding, packaging, and participation in trade fairs, export warehousing and logistics, inland transport reimbursements, and trade intelligence and capacity-building initiatives.

Addressing Structural Export Challenges

EPM consolidates key export support schemes such as the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and Market Access Initiative (MAI), aligning them with contemporary trade needs. The Mission is designed to directly address structural challenges that constrain Indian exports, including limited and expensive trade finance access, high cost of compliance with international export standards, inadequate export branding and fragmented market access, and logistical disadvantages for exporters in interior and low-export-intensity regions.

Under EPM, priority support will be extended to sectors impacted by recent global tariff escalations, such as textiles, leather, gems & jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products. The interventions will help sustain export orders, protect jobs, and support diversification into new geographies.

Implementation and Expected Outcomes

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will act as the implementing agency, with all processes -- from application to disbursal -- being managed through a dedicated digital platform integrated with existing trade systems.

The Mission is expected to facilitate access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs, enhance export readiness through compliance and certification support, improve market access and visibility for Indian products, boost exports from non-traditional districts and sectors, and generate employment across manufacturing, logistics, and allied services.

EPM represents a forward-looking effort to make India's export framework more inclusive, technology-enabled, and globally competitive, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)