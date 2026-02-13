Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed PM Modi's pro-farmer policies, highlighting a new US trade deal. He said the pact protects domestic producers of staples, fruits, and vegetables while opening new markets for spices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in favour of the farmers and continues to prioritise their welfare in international trade agreements, said Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in favour of the farmers. All his decisions have been taken in favour of the farmers. His plans have changed the lives of the farmers," Chouhan said.

US Trade Agreement Protects Farmer Interests

In a video message on X, he stated that the recent agreement signed with the United States is designed to protect the interests of the domestic agricultural sector. Chouhan noted that the Prime Minister's decisions consistently aim to improve the lives of those in the farming community through strategic planning and policy shifts.

Protection for Staple Crop Producers

The Agriculture Minister emphasised that the agreement specifically addresses the needs of farmers who produce various staples. Chouhan said, "The farmers who produce grains like wheat, rice, corn, soya and other grains have been taken care of."

He further explained that the deal ensures protection for those involved in different segments of the industry. According to the Minister, "The farmers who produce fruits and vegetables have also been protected in this agreement."

Shielding Sensitive Sectors

Addressing concerns regarding market access, Chouhan clarified that the government maintained strict boundaries for certain sensitive sectors. He confirmed that "the doors of the country have not been opened for poultry, dairy and dairy production." This move ensures that domestic producers in these specific areas remain shielded from external competition while other sectors gain significant advantages from the new trade arrangements.

Expanding Market Access for Indian Products

The Minister highlighted the potential for market expansion for various Indian products under the new agreement. He stated, "The truth is that the farmers who produce spices will get a new market." Beyond spices, several other commodities are expected to benefit from increased international exposure. Chouhan noted that "spices, coffee, tea, marine products, and many other things will get a new market," which is expected to directly impact the financial status of cultivators across the country.

Boosting Farmer Income and National Self-Reliance

Chouhan reiterated that the primary goal of these initiatives is the economic upliftment of the agricultural workforce. He said, "This will increase the income of the farmers."

The Minister maintained that every policy decision made by the Prime Minister is geared toward the best interests of the farming community. "In the eyes of Modi ji, a self-reliant and developed India will be created," he stated. (ANI)