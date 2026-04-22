Union Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a clear mandate to India's MSMEs, stating that quality is a prerequisite for global leadership. He urged the creation of a "Brand India" synonymous with trust to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In a high-energy interaction at the Kandivali Cooperative Industrial Estate Limited (KCIEL), Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday delivered a clear mandate to India's MSMEs and entrepreneurs: Quality is no longer an option; it is the prerequisite for global leadership.

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Quality as the Prerequisite for 'Brand India'

The Minister's address served as both a strategic roadmap and a cultural rallying cry, urging the industry to move beyond mere production and toward the creation of a "Brand India" synonymous with precision and reliability. Goyal drew sharp parallels between India's aspirations and the established reputations of manufacturing powerhouses like Germany, Japan, and Switzerland. He emphasised that for India to reach similar heights, the "Made in India" tag must evoke immediate trust.

"If we focus on self-reliance, uphold the highest standards of quality, and build a strong Brand India, no power in the world can stop our nation from emerging as a global leader. Quality must become a way of life reflected in our products, services, and everyday actions. Together, with trust and a nation-first mindset, we can achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047," said Piyush Goyal.

He called to build systems that remain unshaken by global disruptions. Goyal noted that global acceptance hinges on both superior manufacturing and world-class packaging.

The Minister argued that excellence shouldn't be limited to the factory floor but should manifest in everyday habits: cleanliness, consistency, and attention to detail.

Government Initiatives to Support Quality

To bridge the gap between vision and reality, Goyal outlined several government-backed initiatives designed to lower hurdles for small and medium enterprises: Jan Vishwas 1 & 2 by reducing compliance burdens and promoting trust-based governance.

Quality Council of India (QCI) for establishing testing infrastructure and certification support in clusters, encouraging the adoption of ZED (Zero Defect, Zero Effect), Lean, and Kaizen and creation of Quality Cells and Centres of Excellence to assist local industries.

"If we focus on self-reliance and uphold the highest standards of quality, no power in the world can stop our nation from emerging as a global leader," said Goyal.

Expanding the Vision to Services and Sustainable Growth

The Minister's vision extended into the service sector, highlighting India's hospitality and cuisine as world-class assets that require better standardisation. Furthermore, he addressed the physical environment of industry, noting that urban redevelopment in Mumbai and improved infrastructure are critical to economic efficiency. However, he cautioned that this growth must remain balanced with environmental responsibility, ensuring that the march toward a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047 is both sustainable and inclusive.

A Call for Collective Nation-Building

Referring to the vision of Narendra Modi, the minister stressed the importance of collective efforts in nation-building.

The session concluded with an invitation for industry stakeholders to actively participate in the Jan Vishwas framework, asking them to identify remaining "pain points" in regulation. By fostering a "nation-first" mindset and a commitment to excellence, Goyal believes Mumbai and the wider nation are positioned to become the definitive global hub for high-quality manufacturing. (ANI)