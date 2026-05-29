Union Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with 50+ US business leaders in New York, highlighting India's growth story. He assured that an interim India-US trade agreement is close, reinforcing investor confidence and deepening bilateral economic ties.

India-US Deepen Trade Ties with High-Level Roundtable

India and the United States moved closer to deepening their trade ties as Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal engaged with more than 50 prominent business and industry leaders for a closed-door roundtable discussion at New York City, in the United States. The discussions focused on expanding partnerships across trade, investment, innovation, and supply chains to drive shared prosperity between the two nations.

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The roundtable event was hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York in collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. During the session, the minister emphasized the country's reform-driven business environment and the expanding avenues available for global investors under the current leadership.

Piyush Goyal said on X, "Engaged with over 50 prominent business and industry leaders at the Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General @IndiaInNewYork in collaboration with @USISPForum. Highlighted India's strong growth story, reform-driven business environment, and expanding opportunities for global investors under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji. Discussed ways to further deepen India-US trade, investment, innovation, and supply-chain partnerships for shared prosperity."

The USISP Forum, on X, highlighted that the Union Minister assured the industry that an interim agreement is close for the U.S.-India trade negotiations. "USISPF was honored to host Minister @PiyushGoyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry (@CimGOI), Government of India, for a closed-door roundtable discussion in New York City. The Minister provided an encouraging update on U.S.-India trade negotiations, assuring the industry that an interim agreement is close. He emphasized that investor confidence, business stability, and a predictable regulatory environment remain top priorities for the Indian government. His engagement reaffirmed India's strong commitment to deepening the bilateral economic partnership. As the @USTradeRep negotiating team heads to India early next week, USISPF wishes both governments a productive and successful round of negotiations."

Goyal Engages with Global CEOs in One-on-One Meetings

Alongside the broader industry roundtable, Goyal also held a series of critical one-on-one meetings with top global chief executives.

Strengthening Investment Partnerships

"Met Mr. Ted Pick, Chairman & CEO of @MorganStanley. Discussions focused on strengthening long-term investments and institutional partnerships in India, while exploring how Morgan Stanley can leverage the immense opportunities emerging across sectors in the country," Goyal said on X.

Expanding Digital and Fintech Collaboration

Turning to the technology and financial services sector, the minister met with the head of Mastercard to discuss the expansion of digital financial systems. The dialogue centered on India's digital public infrastructure and its position as a fintech hub. "Met Mr. @MiebachMichael, CEO of @Mastercard, and discussed deepening collaboration in digital commerce, digital security, and next-generation payment solutions. Conversations centred around India's growing digital economy, robust digital public infrastructure, and its emergence as a trusted global hub for fintech innovation," Goyal stated.

Highlighting India's Investment Landscape

The investment climate and manufacturing capabilities also formed a key part of the official engagements. In talks with Warburg Pincus, Goyal outlined the specific macroeconomic factors that make the domestic market attractive to international capital. "Met Mr. Chip Kaye, Chairman of Warburg Pincus. Exchanged views on the evolving global investment landscape and India's emergence as a key driver of growth and innovation. Highlighted that with scale, talent, rising domestic demand, and a steady policy push, India continues to create new opportunities across sectors for global investors," Goyal said.

Focus on Pharmaceutical Sector

The minister also focused on healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing, meeting with the leadership of Amneal Pharmaceuticals to explore research and development collaborations. "Met Mr. Chintu Patel, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of @AmnealPharma. Exchanged views on investment opportunities in India's pharmaceutical sector and avenues for deeper collaboration to further the innovation landscape in India," Goyal stated. (ANI)