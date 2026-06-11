Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Switzerland to discuss the implementation of the India-EFTA TEPA. His visit will include meetings with Swiss officials and industry leaders to boost bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will visit Switzerland to strengthen India-Switzerland economic partnership and facilitate discussions on implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), as per a statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Thursday.

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Focus on TEPA Implementation

As per the release, Goyal will visit Berne, Switzerland, on 12 June 2026 to discuss the implementation of TEPA, address operational issues arising from the agreement, and enhance bilateral trade, investment and institutional cooperation.

"India and the EFTA States--Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland--signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in March 2024, which entered into force in October 2025. The Agreement provides a comprehensive framework for strengthening trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two sides," he said.

As per the release, Goyal is scheduled to meet Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary for Economic Affairs, and Guy Parmelin, Federal President of Switzerland. Additionally, he will also interact with representatives of the Swiss pharmaceutical industry.

"Discussions are expected to focus on the implementation of TEPA, addressing operational issues arising from the Agreement, and enhancing bilateral trade, investment and institutional cooperation," he said.

Engagement with Swiss Industry

Apart from this, he will also interact with several Swiss companies and investors to discuss and explore the opportunities for strengthening the economic partnership between the countries.

"On the sidelines of the visit, the Minister will engage with Swiss companies and investors in Zurich to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment and to explore avenues for deeper economic collaboration," the release said.

"Goyal will be accompanied by senior officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The visit is expected to support the effective implementation of TEPA and further strengthen the longstanding economic partnership between India and Switzerland," the release said.

(ANI)