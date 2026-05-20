Delhi's peak power demand hit a record 8,039 MW on Wednesday due to rising temperatures, a new high for 2026. This reflects a sharp increase in electricity consumption, consistently surpassing levels from 2025 and 2024 for the same period.

Delhi's Record Power Consumption

Delhi's peak power demand touched 8,039 MW at 3:35 PM on Wednesday, the highest recorded so far in 2026, amid rising temperatures and an early onset of summer, according to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data.

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The latest demand level comes a day after Delhi's peak power demand had reached 7,776 MW in the afternoon and further rose to 7,841 MW during the night, reflecting a sharp increase in electricity consumption across the national capital.

Delhi's peak power demand this year has remained consistently higher compared to previous years. Till May 20, 2026, Delhi recorded a peak power demand of 8,039 MW, compared to 7,533 MW during the same period in 2025 and 7,591 MW in 2024.

Between May 1 and May 20, Delhi's peak power demand in 2026 was higher than the corresponding day of 2025 on 15 out of 20 days, or 75 per cent of the days. Compared to 2024, Delhi's peak demand in 2026 was higher on 13 out of 20 days, accounting for 65 per cent of the days.

Earlier this year, Delhi's peak power demand had crossed the 7,000 MW mark for the first time ever in April. On April 27, the peak demand touched 7,078 MW at 3:30 PM. In comparison, the 7,000 MW level was reached only in May during 2024 and 2025.

According to SLDC projections cited in the document, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to cross 9,000 MW this summer, higher than the all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW recorded in 2025.

Power Discoms Ensure Reliable Supply

Meanwhile, BSES officials said the two power distribution companies -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- successfully met the peak power demand of 3,665 MW and 1,753 MW, respectively in their areas.

BSES officials said the discoms (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are "fully geared up to ensure reliable power supply to more than 53 lakh consumers and nearly 2.25 crore residents across South, West, East and Central Delhi." They added that the arrangements include "long-term PPAs, bilateral tie-ups, banking arrangements with other states and deployment of advanced technologies such as AI and ML-based demand forecasting to accurately estimate load and maintain uninterrupted supply."

Role of Green Power

According to BSES officials, around 2,670 MW of green power will play a key role in ensuring reliable electricity supply during the summer months in BSES areas. This includes expected contributions of about 840 MW from solar power, 572 MW from hydro, nearly 500 MW from wind energy and around 312 MW from pumped storage plants.

Advanced Technology for Demand Forecasting

The officials further said BSES has adopted a phased power procurement strategy and is using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and weather forecasting solutions to improve demand forecasting and maintain grid stability during peak summer demand. (ANI)