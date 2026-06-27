Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched the 'UK-India CETA Business Utilisation Manual' in London. The guide, developed by UKIBC and HSBC, aims to help Indian and UK businesses leverage the new trade agreement coming into force from July 15.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal on Saturday launched the "UK-India CETA Business Utilisation Manual - A Practical Activation Guide for Indian and UK Businesses" in London, ahead of the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement between India and the UK coming into force from July 15. The manual, developed by the UK India Business Council together with HSBC India, is described as a "valuable resource and living document that, sector by sector, translates a complex agreement into actionable guidance and gives businesses direction to utilise the benefits of the mega deal." It was unveiled at an event organised by FICCI and supported by UKIBC, convening senior business leaders from both countries "at a pivotal moment for UK-India trade."

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Strengthening UK-India Partnership

According to the press release, the leadership of the UK and India has "repeatedly underscored the importance of building a forward-looking partnership anchored in advanced defence technology, innovation, and trade collaboration." It noted recent high-level engagements, including discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer's visit to India in 2025, Deputy PM David Lammy's visit to India two years ago, and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle's recent visit. Total bilateral trade between India and the UK reached approximately £47.9 billion, roughly USD 56-60 billion, in the four quarters ending Q4 2025, representing a 10% increase from previous years. "This is a testament of the ongoing partnership between the UK and India," the release said.

Industry Leaders on the New Agreement

Commenting on the launch, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, said: "Our extensive presence across both markets, combined with deep experience in international banking, trade finance and investment, positions us uniquely to help clients navigate this changing landscape and manage cross-border complexity. The CETA provides a framework for greater certainty, improved market access, and stronger commercial collaboration. I encourage you to explore this guide and use it as a starting point for action."

Kishore Jayaraman, Group CEO, UK India Business Council, said, "The UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement marks a defining moment in one of the world's most consequential economic partnerships. And the manual launched by Commerce Minister is a first-of-its-kind business utilisation guide, it translates a complex trade agreement into a practical roadmap for businesses operating across both markets. We at UKIBC are committed to ensuring that businesses across both countries are equipped not only to understand the agreement, but to fully leverage its potential."

About the UK India Business Council

The UKIBC noted that it is a policy advocacy and strategic consulting not-for-profit with a mission to grow UK-India trade and investment, providing support to businesses and universities to explore, enter, and expand in both markets. (ANI)