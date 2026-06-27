GIFT City will showcase its role as India's financial gateway at the Vibrant Gujarat summit. With banking assets at USD 111 billion and 1,500+ entities, it's a key hub for banking, fund management, and aircraft leasing.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City will showcase its role as India's international financial gateway at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit in Vadodara on Tuesday, as activity across banking, fund management, aircraft leasing and treasury operations continues to scale at the country's only International Financial Services Centre.

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GIFT City will host a dedicated session titled "GIFT City: International Financial Gateway of India" at GSFC University, featuring senior representatives from banking, fund management, international exchanges and the International Financial Services Centres Authority. The session will focus on the growing scale of financial activity within the IFSC, including banking, capital markets, insurance, fund management and other emerging sectors, according to a media release issued on June 26.

GIFT City Reports Robust Growth Across Verticals

The participation comes as GIFT City reports robust growth across verticals. As of March 2026, banking assets at GIFT City IFSC stood at USD 111 billion, the release said. The fund management ecosystem comprised 217 Fund Management Entities managing 360 schemes, with cumulative capital commitments crossing USD 39 billion. GIFT City currently hosts over 1,500 entities, supported by a workforce of approximately 27,000 professionals.

Specialised financial activities are also gaining traction. As of March 2026, 35 aircraft lessors and 36 ship lessors were operating from the ecosystem, with more than 370 aviation assets and 37 ships leased through GIFT City structures. In addition, loans and advances by Global/Regional Corporate Treasury Centres operating from GIFT City stood at USD 5.61 billion, "reflecting increasing adoption of the ecosystem for treasury management and cross-border financing activities," the release noted.

Engaging Stakeholders at Vadodara Summit

At the Vadodara summit, GIFT City will engage stakeholders through an on-ground experiential pavilion, offering interactive insights into its financial ecosystem, infrastructure and emerging opportunities across sectors such as fund management, aircraft leasing and fintech. The event will bring together industry leaders, academia and financial sector representatives to discuss opportunities in cross-border finance, investment and global business.

"With increasing participation from global financial institutions, investors and corporates, GIFT City continues to strengthen its position as a platform for international finance, supporting both inbound and outbound capital flows while connecting regional industry with global markets," the release said.

About GIFT City

Located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, GIFT City is India's first operational greenfield smart city and maiden IFSC. Conceived as a globally benchmarked financial and technology hub, it provides infrastructure and a regulatory ecosystem for capital markets, insurance, banking, aircraft leasing, fund management and technology-led enterprises. As a Project of National Importance, GIFT City is positioning itself as a gateway for international financial services and fintech innovation. (ANI)