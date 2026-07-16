Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with a top Indian business delegation in Brussels to discuss the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement, highlighting its potential to open new doors for Indian industries, MSMEs, and the wider public.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal interacted with a high-level Indian business delegation in Brussels to deliberate on the potential outcomes of the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for domestic industries, small enterprises, and the wider public.

The interaction featured representatives from prominent industry bodies, including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on X, "Interacted with the Indian business delegation comprising @FICCI_India, @FollowCII, @ASSOCHAM4India, and other regional associations in Brussels. We discussed how the India-EU FTA can open real doors for Indian industry and deliver tangible outcomes for our businesses, our MSMEs, and our people."

Broader India-EU Engagements

The engagement followed the third India-EU Business Roundtable held on Wednesday, attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and MoS Jitin Prasada. They discussed the growing partnership between India and Europe, now taken further by the Free Trade Agreement.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar hailed the discussions which took place with Matthias Diependaele and Adrien Dolimont Minister - Presidents of Flanders and Wallonia, and business representatives from both countries. He lauded the energy and enthusiasm for deeper business, investment and R&D collaborations and noted that he highlighted the growing trust and comfort in India's partnership with Europe, now taken further by the India - EU FTA, along with the importance for businesses to meet the ambition and potential of the relationship.

Describing the discussions at the roundtable, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the talks reflected a shared commitment to expanding economic engagement through deeper collaboration in trade, investment, technology and innovation, while identifying new avenues for business partnerships.

Expanding Cooperation in Key Sectors

As talks continue across key sectors between India and EU, earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar met EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva and held discussions over opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with Horizon Europe.

He also met with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela on Wednesday and spoke about advancing the cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, IMEC and green shipping. (ANI)