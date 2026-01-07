In a first-ever visit by an Indian Cabinet Minister, Piyush Goyal met Liechtenstein's leadership to discuss implementing the India-EFTA TEPA. The focus is on boosting investment, manufacturing, and job creation for mutual economic prosperity.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with the top leadership of Liechtenstein on Wednesday to discuss the strengthening of economic ties and the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). The visit marks the first time an Indian Cabinet Minister has visited the country, signalling a deepening of bilateral relations following the operationalisation of the landmark trade pact.

In a series of posts on X, Goyal emphasised that the partnership aims to boost investment flows, manufacturing growth, and job creation. During his meeting with Brigitte Haas, Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, Goyal focused on combining India's young talent with Liechtenstein's advanced industrial capabilities.

Goyal Meets Liechtenstein PM on Economic Ties

"We discussed strengthening economic and investment ties, with a focus on the India-EFTA TEPA to boost investment flows, manufacturing growth & job creation, resulting in mutual prosperity for both our nations. Also, exchanged views on cooperation in skill development, vocational training, and industry-academia linkages, combining India's young talent with Liechtenstein's advanced industrial capabilities," he said.

Talks with Deputy PM on Trade and Innovation

The Minister also met with Sabine Monauni, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss trade expansion and innovation. "We discussed opportunities for trade expansion, innovation & clean tech, and explored ways to deepen our mutually beneficial ties, especially after the operationalisation of the India-EFTA TEPA. Emphasised that our unique partnership, where India brings talent, scale & demand, and Liechtenstein contributes high-value manufacturing & specialised engineering, offers significant scope to accelerate trade, investment, and technology flows," Goyal said on X.

Meeting with Hereditary Prince Alois

During a courtesy call on H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, Goyal highlighted how the TEPA brings the two economies closer together. He noted that Liechtenstein's industrial capabilities complement the "Make in India" priorities and create opportunities for sustainable finance and green investments.

Goyal stated that this collaboration "will also generate opportunities for our skilled workforce through cooperation in sustainable finance, green investments, energy transition, and climate action." "My visit, which is first by an Indian Cabinet Minister to this country, reflects how the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is bringing our two economies closer. I also handed over a letter from PM @NarendraModi ji inviting H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois to visit India to attend the India-AI Impact Summit being held in New Delhi in February 2026," the Minister said on X.

The India-EFTA TEPA Pact

The India-EFTA TEPA, signed in March 2024 and entered into force on October 1, 2025, involves Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Goyal previously noted that the agreement brings capital and technology to India, aligning with the objective of building resilient global supply chains. The commerce ministry has indicated that the partnership strengthens links between the nations as trusted partners in investment and innovation. (ANI)