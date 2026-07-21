Piyush Goyal congratulated Jonathan Reynolds, the UK's new Secretary of State for Business, noting the India-UK CETA is now in force. In other UK political news, Andy Burnham has become the new Prime Minister, succeeding Keir Starmer.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday congratulated Jonathan Reynolds on his appointment as the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, saying he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries. In a post on social media, Goyal said Reynolds assumes office at an important time for India-UK economic relations, with the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) having come into force on July 15.

"Congratulations to my friend @JReynoldsMP on being appointed Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade of the UK. Your leadership comes at a defining moment for India-UK economic relations, with the CETA now in force since 15th July," Goyal said.

The Union Minister said he looks forward to partnering with Reynolds once again to build on the momentum created by the trade agreement and deepen cooperation between the two countries. "I look forward to partnering with you once again to build on this momentum and strengthening investment flows, mobility provisions, and the shared vision of our leaders for a modern, resilient trade corridor between our two nations. Wishing you great success in your new role," Goyal added.

Andy Burnham becomes new UK PM

Earlier on Monday, Andy Burnham became the 59th Prime Minister of Britain after Keir Starmer tendered his resignation at Buckingham Palace. In his first address after assuming office, Burnham said Britain needs to regain stability and restore confidence in politics. "Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge to make politics work, to make it work better. I know people at home are fed up with politics," he said.

Burnham, 56, accepted the invitation from King Charles III in a ceremony traditionally known as "kissing hands." Buckingham Palace announced on X that Starmer had resigned before Burnham was invited to form the new government.

Following the ceremony, Burnham arrived at 10 Downing Street with his wife, Marie-France van Heel, where he delivered his first public remarks as Prime Minister, emphasising the need to restore political stability in the country. (ANI)