Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei each sold over 3.3 million shares following the company's Nasdaq debut. The AI firm's stock saw volatility after its initial valuation reached approximately USD 1.5 trillion.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Sells Shares Following Recent Nasdaq IPO

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei sold shares worth USD 280.41 million following the company’s initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday. Form 4 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed that Amodei sold 3,378,378 Anthropic shares to the IPO underwriters at the offer price of USD 83 apiece on Friday.

Following the transaction, the billionaire chief executive reported directly holding 202.8 million shares and restricted stock units, along with 35.9 million shares held indirectly through trusts over which he exercised investment or voting control. In a separate filing, Anthropic President and Board Chair Daniela Amodei also disclosed the sale of 3,378,378 shares at the USD 83 IPO price. At the time of reporting, Anthropic shares stood at USD 87.64, down by USD 1.27 or 1.43 per cent.

The artificial intelligence company made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday after raising USD 81.34 billion through its initial public offering, which valued the firm at approximately USD 1.5 trillion. Its Class A shares, which traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT, opened at USD 111.50, around 34.34 per cent above the IPO price of USD 83. The stock subsequently pared gains to close its first session at USD 97.17, up around 17.07 per cent above the offer price.

Anthropic stated on Friday that it completed the initial public offering with gross proceeds of about USD 93.5 billion, of which the company received about USD 91.6 billion. While the initial offer comprised 980 million shares valued at USD 81.34 billion, the final offering included an additional 147 million shares purchased by underwriters at USD 83 apiece after they exercised their option in full. However, shares of Anthropic fell 8.77 per cent to USD 88.65 on Friday, a day after the maker of the Claude chatbot made its Nasdaq debut. The stock was down USD 8.52 from Thursday’s close of USD 97.17. The decline erased about 60 per cent of the gain Anthropic recorded on its first day of trading. At USD 88.65, the stock was still 6.8 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of USD 83 and about 20.5 per cent below its debut opening price of USD 111.50. (ANI)