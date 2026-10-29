Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel has launched a US subsidiary, Pixxel Federal, to supply advanced hyperspectral satellite imaging and geospatial intelligence to American defence and government agencies, building on existing NASA and NRO ties.

Pixxel Expands Operations with New US Subsidiary

Bengaluru-based space technology company Pixxel on Thursday announced the setting up of Pixxel Federal, a US subsidiary aimed at securing more satellite technology contracts from American defence, intelligence and civilian government agencies. In a press release, Pixxel said the new subsidiary will focus on supplying advanced satellite imaging technology, satellite mission systems and geospatial intelligence services to US federal agencies, building on its existing work with NASA and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

"The U.S. government is an important market for Pixxel, and establishing Pixxel Federal allows us to build a more dedicated, long-term presence to serve it," said Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel.

Strategic Partnerships and Technological Expertise

The expansion builds on Pixxel's existing engagements with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Pixxel has secured a contract under NASA's Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program and a Strategic Commercial Enhancements contract from the NRO to support the evaluation and integration of commercial hyperspectral satellite data for government missions.

"We've already established a strong foundation through our work with NASA and the NRO, and see significant opportunities to support federal missions across defence, intelligence, and civilian agencies," Ahmed said.

Advanced Imaging Capabilities

The company said its hyperspectral satellite technology can identify materials and surface details that conventional satellite imagery may miss. Its applications include camouflage detection, terrain analysis, critical mineral identification, environmental monitoring and agriculture.

"Hyperspectral data gives government users an information advantage, surfacing details that other sensors miss," said Allyson Jenkins, CEO of Pixxel Federal. Jenkins, who previously served as Pixxel's Vice President for Public Sector, will lead the new subsidiary.

Leadership and Future Growth

Pixxel has also appointed retired US Army Lieutenant General Ray Palumbo, former Northrop Grumman executive Patrick M. Antkowiak and former US intelligence official Frank X. Avila to its board. Pixxel Federal plans to establish an office in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area to strengthen engagement with federal customers.

The announcement follows Pixxel's USD 100 million Series C funding round, co-led by Temasek and Seraphim, which brought its total funding to USD 195 million to support expansion in satellite systems, advanced sensing, software and manufacturing.