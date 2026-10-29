Telangana CM Revanth Reddy invites global investors to double their stakes in the state, promising administrative support and infrastructure growth ahead of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 scheduled for December in Hyderabad.

Inviting Global Investment for Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged domestic and international investors to double their proposed investments in the state, assuring them of full government support to facilitate business growth and remove administrative hurdles. Addressing the curtain-raiser event for the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the Chief Minister invited industrialists, policymakers and business leaders to participate in the summit, scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

“I request you to first decide how much you intend to invest in Telangana. Once you arrive at a figure, double that amount. Double your growth expectations and the profits you hope to achieve as well,” Revanth Reddy told investors. He assured them that the state government would provide the necessary policy and administrative support to facilitate their business plans, adding that removing obstacles and safeguarding investments would be his personal responsibility.

Economic Vision and Global Goals

The Chief Minister said Telangana's long-term development vision, 'Telangana Rising 2047', was aligned with the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. The state aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. He said that if India achieved its target of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, Telangana should contribute 10 per cent of the national economy. The state currently accounts for around 5 per cent of India's GDP, he added.

Hyderabad’s Historical and Modern Status

Highlighting Hyderabad's historical importance as a commercial centre, Revanth Reddy said the city had emerged as a global trading destination nearly 400 years ago, attracting merchants from several countries to trade in pearls, spices and silver handicrafts around Charminar. He also credited the Nizam rulers with contributing to Hyderabad's development through the establishment of prominent institutions and infrastructure, including museums, a mint, an airport, railways and educational institutions.

The Chief Minister highlighted the contribution of Hyderabad Public School in producing globally recognised business leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Prem Watsa. He said Hyderabad's ability to attract foreign investment, nurture international talent and embrace economic reforms had helped establish its reputation as a major business destination.

Political Cooperation and Future Development

Revanth Reddy also paid tribute to former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and P. V. Narasimha Rao for their contributions to India's technological and economic transformation. He said Rajiv Gandhi had initiated significant changes in the computer and telecommunications sectors that transformed modern life. He also recalled that Rajiv Gandhi had undergone pilot training in Hyderabad and worked as a pilot.

Referring to P V Narasimha Rao's tenure as Prime Minister in 1991, Revanth Reddy said India was facing a severe economic crisis when Rao's government introduced liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation reforms to open the economy to the world. He said successive governments led by different political parties had supported Hyderabad's investment journey since 1991, despite their political differences.

Addressing investors' concerns regarding relations between the Central and State governments, the Chief Minister stressed that cooperation between the two was essential for development. He referred to proposed high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad with Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, along with plans to develop new airports in Warangal and Adilabad. He also cited the Regional Ring Road, metro rail expansion and the naval radar centre as examples of development projects receiving support from the Centre.

The Chief Minister said governments should focus on removing unnecessary obstacles and creating opportunities for businesses rather than interfering excessively in economic activity. “My job is to remove the obstacles standing in the way of your success,” he said, assuring investors that the state government would consider their suggestions and incorporate suitable recommendations into its policies. Revanth Reddy said he had come to listen to investors and invited them to share ideas and policy recommendations to accelerate Telangana's development.

“Hyderabad should not merely compete with Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. It must compete with global cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai,” he said. Calling on investors to become partners in Telangana's growth journey, the Chief Minister urged businesses to contribute to the state's ambitious economic development goals. (ANI)