Petrol, diesel prices today, September 28 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

Daily updated petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, influenced by global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, and government taxes.

Every day at 6 a.m., oil marketing companies (OMCs) publish gasoline and diesel prices, which remain consistent despite the commodities' inherent volatility. The OMCs alter their pricing in reaction to global crude oil prices and foreign currency rate movements, ensuring consumers are constantly updated on gasoline expenses.

Here's a detailed look at the revised rates as of September 28:

In Delhi, the Petrol price today is Rs 94.72 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.62 per litre

In Mumbai, the petrol price today is Rs 103.44 and the diesel price is Rs 89.97 per litre

In Bengaluru, the Petrol price today is Rs 102.86 and the diesel price today is Rs 88.94 per litre

In Chennai, the Petrol price today is Rs 100.75 and the diesel price today is Rs 92.34 per litre

In Kolkata, the Petrol price today is Rs 104.95 and the diesel price today is Rs 91.76 per litre

In Hyderabad, the Petrol price today is Rs 107.41 and the diesel price today is Rs 95.65 per litre

In Gurugram, the Petrol price today is Rs 95.11 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.97 per litre

In Noida, the Petrol price today is Rs 94.66 and the diesel price today is Rs 87.76 per litre

Crude oil is the major raw material used in the manufacturing of gasoline and diesel, hence its price has a direct impact on the overall cost of these fuels. As a significant crude oil importer, India's gasoline and diesel prices are influenced by the Indian rupee's exchange rate with the US dollar. The national and state governments levy various taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. These taxes differ by state, significantly impacting the final price of gas and diesel.

