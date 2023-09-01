Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today, September 1: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

    Petrol and Diesel Prices on September 1: Petrol-diesel prices are released every day by the oil marketing companies at 6 a.m. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country barring a few cities where some minor fluctuations have been noticed.

    Petrol diesel prices today September 1 Check fuel rates in Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru and other cities
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Friday, September 1 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. At present, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: Rs 96.57    
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Noida    
    Petrol: Rs 96.92    
    Diesel: Rs 90.08

    Hyderabad
    Petrol: Rs 109.66  
    Diesel: Rs 97.82

    Jaipur
    Petrol: Rs 108.48  
    Diesel: Rs 93.72

    Oil marketing organisations (OMCs), such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, set the price of petrol and diesel in India. Rates are updated daily in accordance with changes in the price of crude oil in the world. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

