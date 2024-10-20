Petrol, diesel prices today, October 20, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crude oil prices play a major role in determining the cost of petrol and diesel, as these fuels are derived from crude. Given that India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, the fuel prices here are closely tied to the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released updated petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, maintaining consistency despite global market fluctuations. These prices, adjusted daily at 6 am, are based on changes in crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates, ensuring that consumers are informed about fuel costs in real time.

    As of October 20, 2024 here are the revised fuel rates:

    Delhi: Petrol - Rs 94.72/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.62/litre
    Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 103.44/litre, Diesel - Rs 89.97/litre
    Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 102.86/litre, Diesel - Rs 88.94/litre
    Chennai: Petrol - Rs 100.75/litre, Diesel - Rs 92.56/litre
    Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 104.95/litre, Diesel - Rs 91.76/litre
    Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 107.41/litre, Diesel - Rs 95.65/litre
    Gurugram: Petrol - Rs 95.11/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.97/litre
    Noida: Petrol - Rs 94.81/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.93/litre

    Additionally, taxes imposed by both the central and state governments heavily impact the final fuel price, and these taxes vary from state to state.

