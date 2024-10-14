Petrol, diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

Crude oil prices play a major role in determining the cost of petrol and diesel, as these fuels are derived from crude. Given that India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, the fuel prices here are closely tied to the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released updated petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, maintaining consistency despite global market fluctuations. These prices, adjusted daily at 6 am, are based on changes in crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates, ensuring that consumers are informed about fuel costs in real time.

Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

As of October 14, 2024 here are the revised fuel rates:

Delhi: Petrol - Rs 94.72/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.62/litre

Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 103.44/litre, Diesel - Rs 89.97/litre

Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 102.86/litre, Diesel - Rs 88.94/litre

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 100.75/litre, Diesel - Rs 92.56/litre

Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 104.95/litre, Diesel - Rs 91.76/litre

Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 107.41/litre, Diesel - Rs 95.65/litre

Gurugram: Petrol - Rs 95.11/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.97/litre

Noida: Petrol - Rs 94.81/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.93/litre

Crude oil prices play a major role in determining the cost of petrol and diesel, as these fuels are derived from crude. Given that India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, the fuel prices here are closely tied to the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

From Rs 8,000 to Billions: Know Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's success story

Additionally, taxes imposed by both the central and state governments heavily impact the final fuel price, and these taxes vary from state to state.

Latest Videos