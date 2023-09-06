Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 6 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and other cities

    Stay informed about daily petrol and diesel prices, which are updated at 6 am by oil marketing companies. While many regions observe consistent prices, a few cities may encounter slight fluctuations.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    International crude oil prices are exhibiting fluctuations, with WTI crude oil experiencing a 0.23 percent increase, reaching $86.89 per barrel, while Brent crude oil has decreased by 0.19 percent, standing at $90.21 per barrel.

    These global price variations play a crucial role in determining the daily petrol and diesel prices set by oil marketing companies.

    In India, fuel prices are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, and these rates are adjusted daily based on global crude oil prices.

    Stay updated with the latest changes in fuel rates.

    Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72 
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai:
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Kolkata:
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03 
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Chennai: 
    Petrol price: Rs 102.63 
    Diesel price: Rs 94.24

    Noida:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    Ghaziabad:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.58 
    Diesel price: Rs 89.75

    Lucknow:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel price: Rs 89.76

    Patna:
    Petrol price: Rs 107.24
    Diesel price: Rs 94.04

