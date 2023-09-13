Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 13 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

    Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 13 fuel rates in Delhi Noida Bengaluru and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Wednesday, September 13 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. 

    At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

    Bengaluru   
    Petrol: Rs 101.94   
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chennai  
    Petrol:  Rs 102.86  
    Diesel: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 97.18  
    Diesel:  Rs 90.05

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03  
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.57  
    Diesel: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi  
    Petrol:  Rs 96.72  
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida  
    Petrol:  Rs 106.14    
    Diesel: Rs 92.69

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hello, UPI: India launches voice-enabled online payments; All you need to know vkp

    Hello, UPI: India launches voice-enabled online payments; All you need to know

    Petrol diesel prices today Check September 12 fuel rates in Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 12 fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    Column G20 Summit: India has launched itself on the big stage

    G20 Summit: India has launched itself on the big stage

    Explained What is biofuel and why was global alliance formed at G20?

    Explained: What is biofuel & why was global alliance formed at G20?

    Nifty hits all time high crosses 20000 points gcw

    Nifty hits all-time high, crosses 20,000 points

    Recent Stories

    EXCLUSIVE PM Modi invisible inspiration behind Ram Mandir Rs 3,500 crore contributed by devotees so far snt

    EXCLUSIVE: "PM Modi invisible inspiration behind Ram Mandir, Rs 3,500 crore contributed by devotees so far"

    11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur Agra Highway in Rajasthan Bharatpur gcw

    11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway in Bharatpur

    Kerala: Security breach at Idukki dam; military intelligence starts probe rkn

    Kerala: Security breach at Idukki dam; military intelligence starts probe

    EXCLUSIVE Inside Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum that awaits daily influx of 1,25,000 devotees - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum that awaits daily influx of 1,25,000 devotees - WATCH

    Kerala News LIVE 13 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Nipah suspicion in Thiruvananthapuram; student under observation

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon