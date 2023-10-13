Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Petrol, diesel prices on October 13: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and more

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 13: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    Oil marketing companies in the country have released the latest prices of petrol and diesel. In India, fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 am. In Delhi, petrol is now priced at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.27. While petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 92.76. In Chennai, though, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel costs Rs 94.24 a litre.

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.63
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram
    Petrol price: Rs 96.84
    Diesel price: Rs 89.72

    You may also get the daily price of gas and diesel by SMS. consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9223112222. HPCL customers, on the other hand, may find out the price by texting HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.
     

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
