Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 11: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more

    Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 11: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

    Petrol diesel prices on October 11 Check fuel rate in Delhi Mumbai Chennai and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    With a few small adjustments, Indian oil firms kept the price of petrol and diesel on Wednesday, October 11, nearly constant throughout all major cities. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At present, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    New Delhi
    Petrol price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai
    Petrol price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel price: Rs 94.27

    Chennai
    Petrol price: Rs 102.63
    Diesel price: Rs 94.46

    Kolkata
    Petrol price: Rs 106.03
    Diesel price: Rs 92.76

    Bengaluru
    Petrol price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel price: Rs 87.89

    Noida
    Petrol price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel price: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram
    Petrol price: Rs 96.84
    Diesel price: Rs 89.72

    Additionally, you may use SMS to find out the daily prices for fuel and diesel. Customers of BPCL may receive information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 with RSP and their city code, and customers of Indian Oil can receive information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249. On the other hand, HPCL users may receive the price by texting 9222201122 with HPPrice and their city code.
     

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi hails IMF revised forecast of 6.3 percent GDP growth in FY24

    'India a global bright spot...' PM Modi hails IMF revised forecast of 6.3% growth in FY24

    Kerala gold rate today october 10 2023 anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Prices surge by Rs 240 for one sovereign; Check details

    Petrol diesel prices on October 10 Check fuel rate in Delhi Bengaluru Gurugram and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 10: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram and more

    Anil Ambani gets GST notices worth Rs 923 crore; Check details rkn

    Anil Ambani gets GST notices worth Rs 923 crore; Check details

    Swiggy launches cheaper membership plan with FREE delivery more Check price other details gcw

    Swiggy launches cheaper membership plan with FREE delivery & more: Check price, other details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away anr

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol ATG

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol

    India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi Check out traffic advisory gcw

    India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi: Check out traffic advisory

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha

    Act of sheer evil Hamas actions remind of ISIS Joe Biden condemns attack on Israel gcw

    'Act of sheer evil, Hamas actions remind of ISIS...' Joe Biden condemns attack on Israel

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon