Petrol, diesel prices on October 10: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram and more

Petrol, Diesel Prices on October 10: Keep yourself updated on the daily petrol and diesel price changes, as oil marketing companies release these updates at 6 am. While most areas experience stable pricing, some cities might encounter minor fluctuations.

With a few small adjustments, Indian oil firms kept the price of petrol and diesel on Tuesday, October 10, nearly constant throughout all major cities. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 96.84

Diesel price: Rs 89.72

Prices for petrol and diesel are set in India by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. Rates are set daily, according on the global price of crude oil, and this is done on an ongoing basis.

