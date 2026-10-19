Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely stable on Monday, October 19, offering little change for motorists amid persistently high fuel costs.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely stable on Monday, October 19, offering little change for motorists amid persistently high fuel costs. In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 111.18 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am under the dynamic fuel-pricing system. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) states that daily price revisions take effect at 6 am, with the final retail rates varying across cities due to differences in taxes, transportation expenses and other local costs.

The latest available rates indicate that petrol continues to cost more than Rs 100 per litre in most major cities, while diesel prices have crossed the Rs 95-per-litre mark in several markets, keeping fuel expenses a significant concern for commuters and vehicle owners.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Across Major Indian Cities

CITY PETROL (Rs/per litre) DIESEL (Rs/per litre) NEW DELHI Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 MUMBAI Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 CHENNAI Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 KOLKATA Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 HYDERABAD Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82 BENGALURU Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80

Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?

The price motorists pay for petrol and diesel depends on several factors, with state-level taxes, particularly Value Added Tax (VAT), playing a major role. Transportation costs and dealer commissions also contribute to differences in retail prices across regions.

Petrol and diesel remain outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, allowing states to levy their respective taxes. As a result, the same fuel can cost significantly more in one state than in another.

International crude oil prices and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate are other key factors influencing fuel costs. Since India imports a substantial portion of its crude oil requirements, changes in global oil prices and the domestic currency's value can affect the cost of petroleum products.

According to Indian Oil, prices may also vary slightly between individual fuel stations within the same city or sales area, depending on local factors.