    Petrol, diesel price today, November 24: Fuel prices kept unchanged for 20 days in row; check latest rates

    Despite the reduction in prices, petrol rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the four metros and several cities in the country.

    Petrol diesel price today, November 24: Fuel prices kept unchanged for 20 days in row; check latest rates-dnm
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 10:18 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on November 24 after the Centre lowered excise tax on fuel to bring retail rates down from record highs. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not revised the prices of petrol and diesel across the country on Wednesday.

    The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

    In the national capital, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation, whereas diesel is below the Rs 100 mark and costs Rs 86.67 per litre. As for Mumbai, India's financial capital, petrol and diesel prices have cost Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre respectively.

    In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40. On Wednesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre. While petrol and diesel in Kolkata cost Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre.

    It may be noted that among all the four metro cities, petrol is the cheapest in Chennai and diesel is the least expensive in the national capital, Delhi.

    Despite the reduction in prices, petrol rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the four metros and several cities in the country. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

    State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

