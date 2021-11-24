  • Facebook
    Gold, silver price today, November 24: Cost of both precious metals see a decline; check out rates

    The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold on Tuesday is Rs 46,990. As for silver, the price per kilogram of the precious metal stands at Rs 64,000.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 10:03 AM IST
    The price of a ten-gram of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 1,290 on Wednesday, to Rs 47,990, from the previous day's market price. Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs 1,600 per kg from Tuesday's price to Rs 64,000, according to Goodreturns.in.

    In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,500, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,190. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Wednesday is Rs 47,980 and Rs 46,980 respectively.

    In Chennai, 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,090, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,000. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,690, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,190. In Bengaluru, the going rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 49,140 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is worth Rs 45,040.

    Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver stands decreased by Rs 1,600 per kg and now stands at Rs 64,000. In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 70,400. In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 65,600 on Sunday.

    The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

    Here are the rates of 24-carat gold and silver in cities across the country:

    Chennai:

    Gold: Rs 49,090 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,600 per kilogram

    Mumbai:

    Gold: Rs 47,980 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,700 per kilogram

    Delhi:

    Gold: Rs 51,490 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,700 per kilogram

    Bengaluru:

    Gold: Rs 49,140 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,700 per kilogram

    Kolkata:

    Gold: Rs 50,690 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 62,700 per kilogram

    Hyderabad:

    Gold: Rs 49,140 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,600 per kilogram

    Kerala:

    Gold: Rs 49,140 per 10 grams

    Silver: Rs 67,600 per kilogram

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 10:03 AM IST
