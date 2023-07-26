Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel price today, July 26: Check new rates in Mumbai, Noida and other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies adjust petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis to align with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. These modifications are carried out at 6 am each day, reflecting the dynamic nature of the global fuel market.

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai remained stable on Wednesday (July 26). In recent months, petrol and diesel rates have shown little change, but individual cities experience daily fluctuations in their prices. The prices of these fuels vary from state to state, influenced by factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

    The last nationwide alteration in fuel rates occurred on May 21 last year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Since this excise duty reduction by the central government in May 2022, some states have also lowered VAT prices on fuels, while others have introduced cess on petrol and diesel. These regional variations contribute to the diverse fuel prices seen across the country.

    In June this year, the Punjab government raised the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government increased petrol prices by 92 paise and diesel prices by 88 paise for retail customers.

    Check petrol, diesel prices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Noida and other cities:

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol rate: Rs 98.65
    Diesel rate: Rs 88.95

    Chennai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 102.63
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram:
    Petrol rate: Rs 97.04
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.91

    Kolkata:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.03
    Diesel rate: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.57
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.31
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.72
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.62

    Noida:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.65
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.82

