Petrol, Diesel price today, August 26: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Gurugram and other major cities

Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 26, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

The prices of petrol and diesel are disclosed at 6 am every day, irrespective of whether they have changed or remained the same. However, these costs vary from one state to the next because of things like value-added tax (VAT), shipping costs, and municipal taxes.

On August 26, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, and the diesel price is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on August 26 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Chennai

Petrol: 102.63

Diesel: 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol: 106.03

Diesel: 92.76

Noida

Petrol: 96.58

Diesel: 89.75

Lucknow

Petrol: 96.57

Diesel: 89.76

Bengaluru

Petrol: 101.94

Diesel: 87.89

Hyderabad

Petrol: 109.66

Diesel: 97.82

Jaipur

Petrol: 108.43

Diesel: 93.67

Trivandrum

Petrol: 109.73

Diesel: 98.53

Bhubaneswar

Petrol: 103.11

Diesel: 94.68

India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.

