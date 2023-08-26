Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 26: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Gurugram and other major cities

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 26, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.
     

    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel are disclosed at 6 am every day, irrespective of whether they have changed or remained the same. However, these costs vary from one state to the next because of things like value-added tax (VAT), shipping costs, and municipal taxes.

    On August 26, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, and the diesel price is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on August 26 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

    Chennai    
    Petrol: 102.63    
    Diesel: 94.24

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: 106.03    
    Diesel: 92.76

    Noida    
    Petrol: 96.58    
    Diesel: 89.75

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: 96.57    
    Diesel: 89.76

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: 101.94    
    Diesel: 87.89

    Hyderabad    
    Petrol: 109.66    
    Diesel: 97.82

    Jaipur    
    Petrol: 108.43    
    Diesel: 93.67

    Trivandrum    
    Petrol: 109.73    
    Diesel: 98.53

    Bhubaneswar    
    Petrol: 103.11    
    Diesel: 94.68

    India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
     

