Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 15: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 15, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 15: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 7:20 AM IST

    Petrol prices on Tuesday (August 15), remained constant in major cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Every day at 6 am, the rates for petrol and diesel are revealed, regardless of whether they have undergone alterations or remained unchanged. In India, a multitude of factors contribute to the determination of petrol and diesel prices, encompassing elements such as freight expenses, value-added tax (VAT), and local taxes. This intricate interplay of components leads to variations in rates across different states.

    Reports indicate that Brent crude futures experienced a decline of 29 cents, equivalent to 0.3 per cent, settling at $86.52 per barrel around 0033 GMT. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude marked a value of $82.95 per barrel, witnessing a reduction of 24 cents or 0.3 per cent.

    Minor variations were witnessed in some parts of the country. Here's a look at fuel prices in other cities:

    Delhi
    Petrol price Rs 96.72 
    Diesel price Rs 89.62 

    Mumbai 
    Petrol price Rs 106.31 
    Diesel price Rs 94.27 

    Chennai
    Petrol price Rs 102.63
    Diesel price Rs 94.24

    Kolkata
    Petrol price Rs 106.03
    Diesel price Rs 92.76 

    Bangalore
    Petrol price Rs 101.94
    Diesel price Rs 87.89

    Lucknow
    Petrol price Rs 96.57
    Diesel price Rs 89.76

    Noida
    Petrol price Rs 96.79
    Diesel price Rs 89.96

    Gurugram
    Petrol price Rs 97.18
    Diesel price Rs 90.05

    Chandigarh
    Petrol price Rs 96.20
    Diesel price RS 84.26

    Patna
    Petrol price Rs 107.24
    Diesel price Rs 94.04

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 7:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Achievers: The startup that's aiming to bring handloom to the masses Suee Kannur anr

    Achievers: The startup that's aiming to bring handloom to the masses

    Petrol Diesel price today August 14 Check latest rates in Delhi Bangalore and other cities gcw

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore and other cities

    Engineer Bangaya chaiwala: Success story of 2 Muslim brothers who ventured into tea business vkp

    Engineer Bangaya chaiwala: Success story of 2 Muslim brothers who ventured into tea business

    Bringing Baobab to India: Anil Kumar's remarkable journey of introducing the South African superfruit vkp

    Bringing Baobab to India: Anil Kumar's remarkable journey of introducing the South African superfruit

    Varsha's banana pulp business: A tale inspired by PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' vkp

    Varsha's banana pulp business: A tale inspired by PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Recent Stories

    6 spectacular features captured in independence day parade LMA EAI

    6 spectacular features captured in independence day parade

    Happy Independence Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, patriotic messages to share on August 15 RBA

    Happy Independence Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes, patriotic messages to share on August 15

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters check details AJR

    'Honoring our heroes': PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters on Independence Day 2023

    Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts; check details AJR

    Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts; check details

    Daily Horoscope for August 15 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Pisces Leo Libra Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 15, 2023: Be careful Aquarius, good day for Capricorn & more

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon