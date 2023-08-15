Petrol, Diesel price today, August 15: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 15, 2023: Oil marketing companies have just released the updated rates for petrol and diesel. The final price of petrol and diesel includes several components, such as transportation costs, taxes, and dealer commissions. These charges differ from state to state.

Petrol prices on Tuesday (August 15), remained constant in major cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Every day at 6 am, the rates for petrol and diesel are revealed, regardless of whether they have undergone alterations or remained unchanged. In India, a multitude of factors contribute to the determination of petrol and diesel prices, encompassing elements such as freight expenses, value-added tax (VAT), and local taxes. This intricate interplay of components leads to variations in rates across different states.

Reports indicate that Brent crude futures experienced a decline of 29 cents, equivalent to 0.3 per cent, settling at $86.52 per barrel around 0033 GMT. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude marked a value of $82.95 per barrel, witnessing a reduction of 24 cents or 0.3 per cent.

Minor variations were witnessed in some parts of the country. Here's a look at fuel prices in other cities:

Delhi

Petrol price Rs 96.72

Diesel price Rs 89.62

Mumbai

Petrol price Rs 106.31

Diesel price Rs 94.27

Chennai

Petrol price Rs 102.63

Diesel price Rs 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol price Rs 106.03

Diesel price Rs 92.76

Bangalore

Petrol price Rs 101.94

Diesel price Rs 87.89

Lucknow

Petrol price Rs 96.57

Diesel price Rs 89.76

Noida

Petrol price Rs 96.79

Diesel price Rs 89.96

Gurugram

Petrol price Rs 97.18

Diesel price Rs 90.05

Chandigarh

Petrol price Rs 96.20

Diesel price RS 84.26

Patna

Petrol price Rs 107.24

Diesel price Rs 94.04