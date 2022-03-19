Petrol, diesel prices (March 19, 2022): Fuel rates unchanged amid crude spike
Despite an explosion in the crude oil prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country have chosen not to revise the petrol and diesel rates across the country just yet. In fact, the prices have remained steady since November last year
On March 19, 2022, petrol and diesel prices in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Kolkata, remained untouched by OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)
In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 while diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 94.14 per litre.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40 while a litre of diesel is Rs 91.43 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre.
Let's take a look at the fuel rates in some other cities
Bangaluru
Petrol
Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel
Rs 85.01 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol
Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel
Rs 93.47 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol
Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel
Rs 90.87 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol
Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel
Rs 94.62 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol
Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel
Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol
Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel
Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol
Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel
Rs 89.33 per litre
Petrol is relatively cheaper in Delhi when compared to the rest of the metros. That's because the city administration had slashed the Value-Added Tax on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.
