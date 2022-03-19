Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices (March 19, 2022): Fuel rates unchanged amid crude spike

    Despite an explosion in the crude oil prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country have chosen not to revise the petrol and diesel rates across the country just yet.

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    Despite an explosion in the crude oil prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country have chosen not to revise the petrol and diesel rates across the country just yet. In fact, the prices have remained steady since November last year 

    On March 19, 2022, petrol and diesel prices in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Kolkata, remained untouched by OMCs like  Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) 

    In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 while diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 94.14 per litre.

    In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40 while a litre of diesel is Rs 91.43 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre.

    Let's take a look at the fuel rates in some other cities

    Bangaluru

    Petrol
    Rs 100.58 per litre

    Diesel
    Rs 85.01 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol
    Rs 106.36 per litre

    Diesel
    Rs 93.47 per litre

    Bhopal

    Petrol
    Rs 107.23 per litre

    Diesel
    Rs 90.87 per litre

    Hyderabad

    Petrol
    Rs 108.20 per litre

    Diesel
    Rs 94.62 per litre

    Guwahati

    Petrol
    Rs 94.58 per litre

    Diesel
    Rs 81.29 per litre

    Lucknow

    Petrol
    Rs 95.28 per litre

    Diesel
    Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar

    Petrol
    Rs 95.35 per litre

    Diesel
    Rs 89.33 per litre

    Petrol is relatively cheaper in Delhi when compared to the rest of the metros. That's because the city administration had slashed the Value-Added Tax on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 9:42 AM IST
