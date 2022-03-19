Petrol, diesel prices (March 19, 2022): Fuel rates unchanged amid crude spike

Despite an explosion in the crude oil prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country have chosen not to revise the petrol and diesel rates across the country just yet.

On March 19, 2022, petrol and diesel prices in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Kolkata, remained untouched by OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 while diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40 while a litre of diesel is Rs 91.43 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre.

Let's take a look at the fuel rates in some other cities

Bangaluru

Petrol

Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel

Rs 85.01 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol

Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel

Rs 93.47 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol

Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel

Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol

Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel

Rs 94.62 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol

Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel

Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol

Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel

Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol

Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel

Rs 89.33 per litre

Petrol is relatively cheaper in Delhi when compared to the rest of the metros. That's because the city administration had slashed the Value-Added Tax on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

