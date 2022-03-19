Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How oil demand can be lowered by 2.7 billion barrels in 4 months

    IEA says that "emergency measures" should be taken right now to cut the use of fossil fuels

    How crude oil demand can be lowered by 2point7 billion barrels in 4 months
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 8:40 AM IST

    Crude oil prices have been on the rise in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With Russia remaining belligerent and ignoring American and European sanctions to carry on with its operations against Kyiv, oil rates are bound to increase further. To counter this, the International Energy Agency has suggested 10 measures that governments and consumers can take collectively to lower the demand. Let us take a look.

    Step 1: Reduce speed limits on highways by at least 10kmph

    Step 2: Work from home up to three days a week where possible

    Step 3: Car-free Sundays in large cities

    Step 4: Make public transport cheaper. Incentivise walking and cycling

    Step 5: Alternate private car use in large cities

    Step 6: Use car-sharing and other practices that reduce fuel use

    Step 7: Promote efficient use of freight trucks and goods delivery

    Step 8: Speed up adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles

    Step 9: Prefer high-speed and night trains to planes where possible

    Step 10: Avoid business travel when alternatives exist

    While stating that "emergency measures" need to be taken immediately to reduce the use of fossil fuels, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said that these measures have already been tested and proven in multiple countries.

    Also Read: 'Do not politicize...' India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    The IEA further said that if the world's advanced economies were to completely stick to the 10 points that it has suggested, the demand for oil could be lowered by 2.7 billion barrels within four months. 

    To note, the IEA is an autonomous body under the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. It includes more than 30 member countries. India is an affiliated association country, which denies it voting rights in the IEA.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 8:40 AM IST
