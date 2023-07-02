Petrol, diesel fresh prices on July 2, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol, diesel rates on July 2: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. On July 2, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Bengaluru:

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chennai:

Petrol: Rs 102.63

Diesel: Rs 94.24

Kolkata:

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Petrol: Rs 109.53

Diesel: Rs 98.34

Lucknow:

Petrol: Rs 96.42

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Since May 2022, the fuel rates remain unchanged when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided based on several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

