    Petrol and diesel price today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily along with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices on Friday (July 28) remained stable across major cities in India, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. This comes after a period of consistency in petrol and diesel rates over the past few months. However, it is important to note that individual cities experience daily price fluctuations due to various factors.

    The fuel price varies from state to state due to different components like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes. These regional variations contribute to the different prices observed in different parts of the country.

    The last nationwide revision in fuel rates occurred on May 21 of the previous year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took significant measures to alleviate the burden on consumers. Excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel by the central government. This move aimed to provide relief to consumers who were grappling with high fuel costs.

    Check petrol, diesel prices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Noida and other cities:

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol rate: Rs 101.94
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol rate: Rs 98.65
    Diesel rate: Rs 88.95

    Chennai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 102.63
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram:
    Petrol rate: Rs 97.04
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.91

    Kolkata:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.03
    Diesel rate: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.57
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.31
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.72
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.62

    Noida:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.65
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.82

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 8:25 AM IST
