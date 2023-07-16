Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 16: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

    Petrol and diesel price today July 16 Check new rates in Mumbai Bangalore Chennai and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.. The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on July 16, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on July 16 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

    Chennai    
    Petrol: 102.74    
    Diesel: 94.24

    Kolkata   
    Petrol: 106.03   
    Diesel: 92.76

    Noida   
    Petrol: 96.53    
    Diesel: 89.71

    Lucknow   
    Petrol: 96.57   
    Diesel: 89.66

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: 101.94    
    Diesel: 87.89

    Hyderabad    
    Petrol: 109.66    
    Diesel: 97.82

    Jaipur    
    Petrol: 108.08    
    Diesel: 93.89

    Trivandrum    
    Petrol: 109.73    
    Diesel: 98.53

    Bhubaneswar    
    Petrol: 103.54    
    Diesel: 95.09

    In India, the price of petrol and diesel is determined by a number of elements, including freight costs, value-added tax (VAT), and municipal taxes. Because of this, the rates vary from state to state.
    Every day at 6 am, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) adjust the retail price of fuel in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Government regulates gasoline costs via excise tax, base pricing, and price caps.
     

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 15: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 15: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

    Google Pay introduces UPI Lite users can make payments without PIN Here is how you can enable it gcw

    Google Pay introduces UPI Lite, users can make payments without PIN; Here's how you can enable it

    Petrol and diesel price today July 14: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 14: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    Cruise ships to turn solid waste to energy at sea

    New cruise ships to turn solid waste to energy at sea; Read how

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 13: Check rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 13: Check rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Latin Catholic Association demands special package for boat accident victims in Muthalapozhi harbour anr

    Kerala Latin Catholic Association demands special package for boat accident victims in Muthalapozhi harbour

    R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron; expresses his delight RBA

    R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron; expresses his delight

    Shocking! Kerala woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested anr

    Shocking! Kerala woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested

    Kerala news LIVE 16 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Stray dog attacks three-year-old in Balaramapuram; Suffers injuries on face

    Medical Advice to Excercise: 5 Important tips to follow while trying to conceive in PCOS vma

    Medical Advice to Excercise: 5 Important tips to follow while trying to conceive in PCOS

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon