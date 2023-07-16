Petrol and diesel price today, July 16: Check new rates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and other cities

The Oil Marketing Companies change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.. The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on July 16, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on July 16 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

Chennai

Petrol: 102.74

Diesel: 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol: 106.03

Diesel: 92.76

Noida

Petrol: 96.53

Diesel: 89.71

Lucknow

Petrol: 96.57

Diesel: 89.66



Bengaluru

Petrol: 101.94

Diesel: 87.89



Hyderabad

Petrol: 109.66

Diesel: 97.82

Jaipur

Petrol: 108.08

Diesel: 93.89

Trivandrum

Petrol: 109.73

Diesel: 98.53

Bhubaneswar

Petrol: 103.54

Diesel: 95.09

In India, the price of petrol and diesel is determined by a number of elements, including freight costs, value-added tax (VAT), and municipal taxes. Because of this, the rates vary from state to state.

Every day at 6 am, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) adjust the retail price of fuel in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Government regulates gasoline costs via excise tax, base pricing, and price caps.

