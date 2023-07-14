Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 14: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    The most recent nationwide adjustment in fuel prices occurred on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

    Petrol and diesel price today July 14: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 8:23 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel on Friday (July 14) remained largely stable across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. While the rates for petrol and diesel have remained consistent over the past few months, individual cities may experience daily fluctuations in prices.

    The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state, influenced by factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

    The most recent nationwide adjustment in fuel prices occurred on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Since the excise duty reduction by the central government in May 2022, some states have further reduced VAT on fuels, while others have introduced additional cess on petrol and diesel.

    Fuel Price Today: Here is list of petrol and diesel rates in your cities:

    Bangalore

    Petrol Price: 101.94
    Diesel Price: 87.89

    Delhi

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai

    Petrol Price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel Price: Rs 94.27

    Noida

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.65
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.82

    Gurugram

    Petrol Price: Rs 97.04
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.91

    Lucknow

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.76

    Chandigarh

    Petrol Price: Rs 98.65
    Diesel Price: Rs 88.95

    Chennai

    Petrol Price: 102.63
    Diesel Price: 94.24

    To stay informed about the daily rates of petrol and diesel, you can use SMS services. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS to 9224992249 with the message "RSP" followed by their city code. BPCL consumers, on the other hand, can send an SMS to 9223112222 with the message "RSP" and their city code. HPCL consumers can obtain price information by sending an SMS to 9222201122 with the message "HPPrice" followed by their city code.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 8:23 AM IST
