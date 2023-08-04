Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Stay informed about daily changes in petrol and diesel prices as Oil Marketing Companies adjust rates in sync with international benchmarks and forex rates. Petrol and diesel costs fluctuate every day at 6 am.

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Friday, August 4 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    Bengaluru: Petrol price:    Rs 101.94, Diesel price: Rs 87.89
    Chandigarh    Petrol price:Rs 96.20, Diesel price:   Rs 84.26
    Chennai  Petrol price:   Rs 102.86,   Diesel price: Rs 94.46
    Gurugram    Petrol price: Rs 96.84,   Diesel price: Rs 89.72
    Kolkata  Petrol price:  Rs 106.03,   Diesel price: Rs 92.76
    Lucknow  Petrol price:  Rs 96.56,  Diesel price:  Rs 89.75
    Mumbai   Petrol price: Rs 106.31,   Diesel price: Rs 94.27
    New Delhi Petrol price:   Rs 96.72, Diesel price:   Rs 89.62
    Noida   Petrol price: Rs 97.00, Diesel price:   Rs 90.14

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), regularly adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing.

