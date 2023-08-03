Petrol and diesel price today, August 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Stay informed about daily changes in petrol and diesel prices as Oil Marketing Companies adjust rates in sync with international benchmarks and forex rates. Petrol and diesel costs fluctuate every day at 6 am.

The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Thursday, August 3 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is currently Rs 96.72 a litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, while petrol is demanded at a higher price of Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel can be purchased in Chennai for Rs 94.24 per litre while petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre. Here are some more cities' petrol prices:

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

New Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the public sector, such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), regularly adjust their petrol and diesel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing.