Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 27: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol-Diesel rates on June 27: In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

    Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 27: Check cost per litre in your city AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel prices were constant on Tuesday (June 27) across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    On Tuesday, petrol in Rajasthan is being sold at 108.07 per liter with a fall of 51 paise and diesel was sold at Rs 93.35 per liters. Petrol-diesel is being sold 14 paise cheaper in Gujarat. Petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 18 paise in Haryana.

    On Barak Obama's Muslims in India remark, Rajnath Singh says, 'All people are one family'

    In Himachal Pradesh, petrol has become costlier by 34 paise and diesel by 31 paise. Apart from this, there is a slight increase in the price of fuel in many states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

    Presently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

    Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 27, 2023:

    Bengaluru

    Petrol - Rs 101.94
    Diesel - Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh

    Petrol - Rs 96.20
    Diesel - Rs 84.26

    Chennai

    Petrol - Rs 102.86
    Diesel - Rs 94.46

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol - Rs 107.71
    Diesel - Rs 96.52

    Lucknow

    Petrol - Rs 96.56
    Diesel - Rs 89.75

    Gurugram

    Petrol - Rs 96.84 
    Diesel - Rs 89.72 

    Mumbai

    Petrol - Rs 106.31
    Diesel - Rs 94.27

    Why do people love Bengaluru? Woman reveals 'real' reason; sparks online discussion

    Now, you can access the daily rates of petrol and diesel through SMS services. Customers of the Indian Oil can send an SMS with "RSP" followed by the city code to 9224992249, while BPCL customers can send an SMS with "RSP" to 9223112222. The HPCL consumers can obtain the price information by sending an SMS with "HP Price" to 9222201122.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11; details here snt

    EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11; details here

    Bank holidays in July THESE dates banks will be closed Here is a full list gcw

    Bank holidays in July: THESE dates banks will be closed; Here's a full list

    New UDAN: Spicejet to operate Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector; check flight time

    New UDAN: Spicejet to operate Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector; check flight time

    BYJU crisis CEO Raveendran admits past mistakes FY 2022 audit to be completed by September gcw

    BYJU's crisis: CEO Raveendran admits past mistakes, FY 2022 audit to be completed by September

    Petrol diesel price today, 26 June: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 26 June: Check cost per litre in Mumbai, Delhi and your city

    Recent Stories

    Is Cardi B about to divorce her husband Offset? Know details vma

    Is Cardi B about to divorce her husband Offset? Know details

    Kerala News LIVE 27 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: MSM college fake certificate: Second accused Abin C Raj captured from Kochi Airport

    Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid MSW

    Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily vma

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily

    Numerology Prediction for June 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon