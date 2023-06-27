Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 27: Check cost per litre in your city

Petrol-Diesel rates on June 27: In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

The prices of petrol and diesel prices were constant on Tuesday (June 27) across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

On Tuesday, petrol in Rajasthan is being sold at 108.07 per liter with a fall of 51 paise and diesel was sold at Rs 93.35 per liters. Petrol-diesel is being sold 14 paise cheaper in Gujarat. Petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 18 paise in Haryana.

In Himachal Pradesh, petrol has become costlier by 34 paise and diesel by 31 paise. Apart from this, there is a slight increase in the price of fuel in many states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

Presently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 27, 2023:

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 101.94

Diesel - Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 96.20

Diesel - Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.86

Diesel - Rs 94.46

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 107.71

Diesel - Rs 96.52

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 96.56

Diesel - Rs 89.75

Gurugram

Petrol - Rs 96.84

Diesel - Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 106.31

Diesel - Rs 94.27

Now, you can access the daily rates of petrol and diesel through SMS services. Customers of the Indian Oil can send an SMS with "RSP" followed by the city code to 9224992249, while BPCL customers can send an SMS with "RSP" to 9223112222. The HPCL consumers can obtain the price information by sending an SMS with "HP Price" to 9222201122.