Paytm's Q1 FY27 results show a record quarterly EBITDA of ₹203 crore (up 182% YoY) and a 28% rise in operating revenue to ₹2,448 crore. Profit after tax grew 79% to ₹220 crore, driven by AI-led growth in merchant and consumer segments.

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India's full stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, and a leading financial services distribution company, and the pioneer of mobile payments, QR codes, and Soundbox, announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 2026 (Q1 FY 2027), reporting its highest ever quarterly EBITDA, driven by growth acceleration across merchant and consumer businesses, EBITDA margin expansion, and AI-led accelerating operating leverage.

According to the company, during Q1 FY27, operating revenue increased 28% YoY to ₹2,448 crore, while EBITDA rose 182% YoY to a record ₹203 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 8%. Profit after tax increased 79% YoY to ₹220 crore. On a comparable basis, excluding the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentive, which was applicable till December 2025, operating revenue grew 31% YoY, while EBITDA margin expanded by 7 percentage points YoY, reflecting the strength of the underlying business.

Strong Merchant and Payment Business Performance

Merchant GMV growth accelerated to 31% YoY to ₹7.1 lakh crore, led by investments in product, distribution and service of device merchants and increasing momentum in the online merchant business following receipt of the online Payment Aggregator licence last year. Net payment revenue increased 25% YoY on a comparable basis to ₹601 crore, supported by payment processing margin structurally improving to above 4 bps and continued growth in device merchants, which reached 1.57 crore.

Growth in Financial Services Distribution

The company said, distribution of financial services revenue grew 45% YoY to ₹814 crore, driven by continued growth in merchant loan distribution alongside tailwinds in consumer loans, and improved monetisation in equity broking and wealth products. The merchant loan distribution business continued to benefit from the company's growing merchant base, improving penetration, scale up of lending partners, as well as AI-led lifecycle management of device merchants. More than half of merchant loan disbursements came from repeat borrowers. The company also continued to improve monetisation across equity broking, Margin Trade Funding and wealth products, including Paytm Gold, with AI-powered offerings expected to drive further growth.

Continued Momentum in Consumer Segment

Paytm Consumer UPI continued to gain market share for five consecutive quarters, with Consumer UPI GTV growing 45% YoY to ₹5.9 lakh crore, at 2.2 times the industry growth rate. Monthly Transacting Users increased by 60 lakh YoY to 8 crore. Continued AI-led product innovation helped improve engagement, retention and monetisation across the consumer business.

AI Integration and Future Outlook

AI continued to power every merchant and consumer journey on the platform driving greater productivity and intelligence for merchants, and deeper personalisation for consumers. Cash balance increased to ₹13,529 crore as of June 2026, providing continued optionality for business expansion. The company said its accelerating revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, combined with a large addressable market and accelerated operating leverage on account of AI, provide significant potential for long term sustainable profit growth. (ANI)