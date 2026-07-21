On July 21, gold and silver prices in India remained stable, influenced by global bullion trends, the US dollar, and central bank interest rate expectations. Domestic prices reflect international cues but vary across cities due to local taxes and charges. Demand from consumers and jewellers is steady.

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, July 21, as investors tracked global bullion trends, the US dollar's movement and expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by major central banks. Domestic precious metal prices continued to reflect international market cues while demand from jewellers and consumers remained steady.

Gold prices differ across states due to local taxes, transportation charges and jewellers' making charges. As a result, buyers may notice slight variations in retail rates from one city to another. Silver prices also vary depending on local market conditions and demand.

Among major cities, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad continued to witness slightly higher bullion prices compared with Delhi and Mumbai. Buyers planning jewellery purchases are advised to verify live rates with local jewellers, as prices may fluctuate during the day based on international market movements.

Gold & Silver Prices Today (July 21)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,43,620 Rs 1,31,660 Rs 2,35,100 Mumbai Rs 1,43,470 Rs 1,31,510 Rs 2,35,100 Kolkata Rs 1,43,470 Rs 1,31,510 Rs 2,35,100 Chennai Rs 1,43,470 Rs 1,31,510 Rs 2,34,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,470 Rs 1,31,510 Rs 2,35,100 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,470 Rs 1,31,510 Rs 2,34,900

Note: Gold prices are for 22-carat and 24-carat per 10 grams, while silver prices are per kilogram. Rates may vary slightly between jewellers due to making charges and local taxes.

Apart from global spot prices, domestic gold rates are influenced by factors such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties, inflation expectations and seasonal demand. Silver prices are similarly affected by industrial demand, investment flows and global economic sentiment.

Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming economic data and signals from global central banks for clues on the future direction of interest rates. Any significant movement in the US dollar or Treasury yields could influence the trajectory of precious metal prices in the coming sessions.

For consumers, experts recommend checking the purity hallmark before purchasing gold jewellery and comparing prices across authorised jewellers. Buyers should also consider making charges and GST, which are levied separately and increase the overall purchase cost.

With the festive and wedding season gradually approaching, demand for precious metals is expected to remain healthy. While prices have remained relatively stable today, analysts believe global economic developments and geopolitical events will continue to dictate the direction of gold and silver markets in the near term. Investors and jewellery buyers should therefore keep an eye on daily price updates before making any purchase decisions.