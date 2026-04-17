Paytm Gold extends doorstep delivery of physical 24-karat gold coins to over 12,000 pin codes. This allows users to easily convert their digital gold balance, purchased from just ₹51, into physical gold and get it delivered home.

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India's full stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, and a leading financial services distribution company, and the pioneer of mobile payments, QR codes, and Soundbox, announced that its Paytm Gold offering has extended doorstep delivery of physical gold across more than 12,000 pin codes, enabling easy conversion of digital gold balance into 24-karat gold coins, making it easier to buy and receive gold across the country.

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Paytm Gold Service Details

The company offers Paytm Gold in partnership with MMTC-PAMP, a joint venture of MMTC Ltd., a Government of India undertaking, and Switzerland-based MKS PAMP SA. The offering allows digital gold balances to be redeemed into physical gold, giving greater flexibility and control over gold savings. Nominal making and delivery charges are applicable at the time of redemption of physical gold.

According to the company, on the Paytm app, 24-karat digital gold can be seamlessly purchased starting at ₹51, based on live market prices, making it easy to start saving in a trusted asset like gold, and avail options of doorstep delivery by converting it into physical gold.

Every purchase is backed by equivalent physical gold stored in insured, high-security, bank-grade vaults managed by MMTC-PAMP, with no storage fees, ensuring a safe and reliable ownership experience.

It also enables digital gold balance to be sold anytime at live market prices, ensuring liquidity and flexibility to exit when required.

A Paytm spokesperson said, "Gold has always been close to India's heart, especially during Akshaya Tritiya. With Paytm Gold, we are making it simple to convert digital gold into 24-karat physical gold and have it delivered at home across the country. This gives people the freedom to save in gold in a way that fits their needs."

How to Avail Physical Gold Delivery

Physical delivery of Paytm Gold can be availed through the Paytm app in a few simple steps:

--Open the Paytm app and search for Paytm Gold

--Select 'Withdraw Gold' and choose the option for 'Physical Gold Delivery'

--Select the desired quantity in grams or value

--Review applicable making and delivery charges

-- Enter and confirm the delivery address

-- Proceed to confirm the request and complete authentication

-- The physical gold coins is processed and delivered to the doorstep within the supported pin codes

Disciplined Investment with Daily Gold SIPs

Paytm also offers Daily Gold SIPs, enabling small, regular investments that help build digital gold savings steadily over time. This supports disciplined savings while providing the flexibility to build gold holdings over time and convert them into physical gold as needed.

About Paytm

According to company information, the pioneer of the mobile payments, QR and Soundbox revolution in India, Paytm is India's leading payments and financial services distribution company. We build technology that empower small businesses to grow and enable consumers to make seamless payments anywhere.

Paytm's mission is to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy. (ANI)