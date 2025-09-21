Patanjali has cut MRPs across food, wellness and personal care products to pass on GST savings. Prices of ghee, biscuits, juices, toothpaste, hair oil and soaps have been reduced, making essentials more affordable and supporting government's reforms.

Patanjali Foods Limited has announced a sweeping reduction in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) across its wide range of products. The move comes in response to the Government of India's recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, which lowered tax rates on essential goods and wellness products.

The new prices, which cover both food and non-food categories, are aimed at ensuring that the benefits of tax reforms directly reach ordinary households. Patanjali said this decision reflects its commitment to affordability, wellness, and value-driven choices for millions of Indian families.

Major cuts in soya products

The Nutrela and Soyumm ranges of soya-based products, among Patanjali’s most popular items, have seen significant price drops.

Nutrela Chunks, Mini Chunks & Granules (1 Kg): ₹210 → ₹190

Nutrela 200 gms packs: ₹50 → ₹47

Soyumm 1 Kg packs: ₹150 → ₹140

Soyumm 200 gms packs: ₹60 → ₹57

In addition, trial packs of 45 gms and 80 gms will remain at the same price but will come with increased quantity, providing better value to customers.

Price relief on biscuits and cookies

Patanjali’s biscuit and cookie range has also received notable reductions.

Doodh Biscuit (35g): ₹5 → ₹4.50

Doodh Biscuit (70g): ₹10 → ₹9

Crunchy Coconut Cookies (40g): ₹5 → ₹4.50

Aarogya Biscuit (75g): ₹10 → ₹9

Creamfeast Choco Biscuit (35g): ₹5 → ₹4.50

Butter Cookies (35g): ₹5 → ₹4.50

Marie Biscuit (225g): ₹30 → ₹27

Marie Biscuit (70g): ₹10 → ₹9

Nariyal Biscuit (68g): ₹10 → ₹9

These cuts will make daily snacking more affordable for children and families.

Noodles get cheaper

Patanjali’s noodles, popular among school and college students, are now available at reduced rates:

Twisty Tasty Noodles (50g): ₹10 → ₹9.35

Atta Noodles Chatpata (60g): ₹12 → ₹11.25

Oral care products revised

The Dant Kanti range of toothpastes and oral care items has been repriced to pass on GST savings:

Dant Kanti Natural Toothpaste 200g: ₹120 → ₹106

Dant Kanti D.C Advance 100g: ₹90 → ₹80

Dant Kanti Medicated Oral Gel 100g: ₹45 → ₹40

Hair care range with new prices

The Kesh Kanti hair care line, one of Patanjali’s most trusted segments, now comes at reduced MRPs:

Kesh Kanti Amla Hair Oil 100ml: ₹48 → ₹42

Kesh Kanti Hair Cleanser (Natural, Reetha, Aloe Vera, Shikakai, Silk & Shine): ₹120 → ₹106

Kesh Kanti Hair Cleanser Natural 180ml: ₹100 → ₹89

Wellness products made affordable

Health and wellness products, a core part of Patanjali’s portfolio, have also become cheaper:

Amla Juice 1000ml: ₹150 → ₹140

Giloy Juice 500ml: ₹90 → ₹84

Karela Jamun Juice 500ml: ₹150 → ₹140

Badam Pak 500g: ₹275 → ₹257

Special Chyawanprash 1 Kg: ₹360 → ₹337

These cuts aim to ensure that essential Ayurvedic and immunity-boosting products remain within the reach of ordinary consumers.

Big relief on ghee prices

One of the biggest price reductions comes in the ghee category, a staple in every Indian household.

Cow’s Ghee 900ml: ₹780 → ₹731

Cow’s Ghee 450ml: ₹420 → ₹393

This cut is expected to be welcomed widely by families, especially in the festive season.

Body cleansers at reduced rates

Patanjali’s body cleansers, known for their herbal and natural properties, are also now more affordable:

Neem Kanti Body Cleanser 75g: ₹25 → ₹22

Aloe Vera/Neem/Haldi Body Cleansers 45g: ₹10 → ₹9

Patanjali’s vision of value-driven choices

With this extensive revision across categories, Patanjali Foods Limited has reaffirmed its mission to make quality products affordable for every Indian. The company said its focus remains on natural, healthy, and value-driven consumer choices.

The price revision not only supports the government’s GST reforms but also strengthens Patanjali’s position as a leader in affordable nutrition and wellness.

Commitment to government's economic vision

Patanjali said the move also aligns with the government’s push for transparent pricing, consumer-friendly policies, and relief for households. The company stressed that it is committed to ensuring that every rupee saved from tax changes is passed on to buyers without delay. By reducing MRPs across food staples, wellness items, and personal care products, Patanjali is reinforcing its role in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and healthy India.